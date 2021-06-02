 Skip to main content
Calendar, 6-3 Thursday
Calendar, 6-3 Thursday

Events

Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Disney on Ice "Mickey's Search Party" — Thursday-Sunday. See website for times and ticket prices, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.

Eastridge Neighborhood garage sales — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. A to O streets between 56th and 63rd streets. Map of garage sales: Facebook.com/Eastridge.Neighborhood.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. Starting at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., $50, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.

Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).

Entertainment

Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. Karaoke, free to play, 6891 A St. 

Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Crepes; 8 p.m. Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.

Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. S---hook, no cover, 136 N. 14th St. 

Livestreamed events

 Nebraska Jazz Orchestra — 7 p.m. "Summertime" Featuring the Young Lions All-Star Band. View online only: Artsincorporated.org/njo.

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom" (NR): 5 and 7:20 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" 4:45 and 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Seeking Tutors

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. June 5. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323. 

