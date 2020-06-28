Calendar, 6-29 Monday

Events
Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Grieving Together While Staying Apart: Online grief support — 2-3:30 p.m. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8546.
Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge. All materials can be picked up in person. The public is limited to one hour in the library, social distancing rules apply, 10-11 a.m. on Fridays is reserved for the vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Virtual trivia: Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Play solo or as a team; answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom by selecting "to the host only" option; teams select one person to give an answer, prizes awarded. Zoom link: shorturl.at/bcyLY.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
City Council public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors who are comfortable teaching online classes. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
