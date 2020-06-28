Calendar, 6-29 Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Events

Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.

Grieving Together While Staying Apart: Online grief support — 2-3:30 p.m. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8546.

Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge. All materials can be picked up in person. The public is limited to one hour in the library, social distancing rules apply, 10-11 a.m. on Fridays is reserved for the vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.

Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.