Calendar, 6-28 Sunday

No More: Fight for Change — 1-2:30 p.m. State Capitol, 1445 K St.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
Kinkaider Summer Music series: Woody — 4-7 p.m. 201 N. 7th St.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods. 90-minute session beginning at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. $2. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Print your list of homes to tour: hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Sundaes on Sunday: James Arthur Vineyards — Noon-6 p.m. Live music with Ellen and Doug Dexter, ice cream, 2-5 p.m., no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Livestream events
Abendmusik virtual concert: First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 4 p.m. Featuring the American Spiritual Ensemble chorus and a youth ensemble from the Malone Center. abendmusik.org.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. At-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ.
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
