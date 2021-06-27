Calendar, 6-28 Monday

Free Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools; Tuesdays, Arnold Heights and Eden pools; Wednesdays, Irvingdale pool; Fridays, Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools, see website for hours of operations and pool addresses. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools .

Historic Games at Nebraska History Museum — 11 a.m. Meets the second, third and fourth Mondays. Designed for grades K-6, all ages welcome. Kids learn about the history of games, play the games and create their own game, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.