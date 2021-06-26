Calendar, 6-27 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Zoo Bar Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. tee off, $75 person, sign up by texting Amanda at 402-304-5522, food and live music following the tournament, Pioneers Golf Course, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Livestreamed
Lincoln Parkinsons Disease Support Group via Zoom— 2 p.m. Topic is "Mindfulness." Register for link: zoom.us/j/91679270080?pwd=OS9PZkdyVm1YWEd1T0ptVDE5OEJrQT09.
Virtual Sunday with a Scientist at Morrill Hall — 2 p.m.Free. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/sunday-with-a-scientist.html or Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — Noon-6 p.m. Sundaes on Sunday; 2-5 p.m. Tim Buddig, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Orion Walsh, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom country night — 7 p.m. Free dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Steel City and McKenzie Jalynn, 6600 W. O St.
White Elm Brewing Co. — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, 206 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious comedy show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR) 2:25 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Holler" (R) 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 2 p.m. $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Psycho Beach Party" — 2 p.m. Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center, $18 adults; $14 seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare free show — 7 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Seeking Tutors
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. July 13.. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Lincoln Children’s Museum presents Ms. Frizzle And The Magic School Bus Week Camp — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $240 per kid, for the week; add $5 for lunch per day, must register. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
