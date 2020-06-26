Calendar, 6-27 Saturday

Lied Center Live: Big Brass Quartet — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bicycle-powered stage, traveling through neighborhoods, for the public to enjoy music, starting at 38th Street and Pine Lake Road. Liedcenter.org.

Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Spring Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Print a list of homes to tour: hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes.

Stand in for Lincoln Table Talk: Issues in policing at Cooper Park pavilion — 1-3:30 p.m. 45-minute panel discussion followed by one-on-one conversations between community members and the Lincoln Police Department, Sixth and D streets.

Vendor show at James Arthur Vineyards — 2-6 p.m. Featuring 20 wine vendors, outdoors, shopping extravaganza, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.

Livestream events and videos

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.

Nearby

Drive-in style concert with Kaylyn Sahs — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy country-pop singer-songwriter Kaylyn and her band perform, $50 per vehicle, concessions and restrooms available, masks required inside, all proceeds benefit the Lofte Theatre, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Reserve your spot: 402-234-2553.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

