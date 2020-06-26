Calendar, 6-27 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Car show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View trucks, buses, pedal cars and more, prizes for the best, benefiting Children's Hospital of Omaha and Children's Miracle Network, Sam's Club, 8480 Andermatt Drive.
Carillon in the Car: First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert, hymns played from First-Plymouth's tower, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Josh Hoyer: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Social distancing applies, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-062020.
Justin Kane: Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Nebraska native, Nashville recording artist, food available for purchase, Doorstep Diner, no cover, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lied Center Live: Big Brass Quartet — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bicycle-powered stage, traveling through neighborhoods, for the public to enjoy music, starting at 38th Street and Pine Lake Road. Liedcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Print a list of homes to tour: hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Stand in for Lincoln Table Talk: Issues in policing at Cooper Park pavilion — 1-3:30 p.m. 45-minute panel discussion followed by one-on-one conversations between community members and the Lincoln Police Department, Sixth and D streets.
Vendor show at James Arthur Vineyards — 2-6 p.m. Featuring 20 wine vendors, outdoors, shopping extravaganza, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Livestream events and videos
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Nearby
Drive-in style concert with Kaylyn Sahs — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy country-pop singer-songwriter Kaylyn and her band perform, $50 per vehicle, concessions and restrooms available, masks required inside, all proceeds benefit the Lofte Theatre, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Reserve your spot: 402-234-2553.
