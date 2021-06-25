Calendar, 6-26 Saturday

Events
Civic Saturday: "Between the Lines" at Francie & Finch — 11 a.m. Music, poetry and community discussion of “Reclaiming WE — Twenty Everyday Acts to Strengthen the Common Good and Defend Democracy,” with author Steve Smith, 130 S. 13th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Grand opening of Solo Elite Beauty Studio — 1 p.m. Open house, prizes, light refreshments, 555 S. 48th St., Suite A.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors and enjoy live music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets.
Hy-Vee Summer Family Bash: 2 locations — 4-7 p.m. 7151 Stacy Lane; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Williamsburg, 6001 Village Drive. Entertainment, beverages, snacks and food trucks.
Hyde Observatory free night — Sunset to 11 p.m. View the constellations, 3701 S. 70th St.
Juneteenth at F Street Community Center — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Black business expo, live music, giveaways, free hair cuts, storytellers and speakers, free event, 1225 F St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pineapple Days Downtown sidewalk sale event — Saturday-Sunday. Shop downtown stores; get a cocktail at Jake's or The Zoo Bar. See store websites for hours of operation. Facebook.com/events/336844240580141.
Quad 4 Rollersports Adults-Only Skate night: ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music — 7-10:30 p.m. $20, includes skate rental, live DJ, best dressed prizes, 7600 N. 70th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cabab22a2f4c07-quad.
Livestreamed
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection; ahead of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design, at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/873403483466946.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Head Change and Parking Lot Party Band, 1418 O St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Vandoliers and All Knowing McGill, $10 adv.; $12 day of show; $2 minor door fee, 1415 O St.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Private Stock Band, $5, 16255 Adams St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-7 p.m. Vendor Show; 6-9 p.m. The Bottle Tops, no cover; 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Rock 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Justin Kane, no cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Sullivan King, $29, 340 W. Cornhusker. Theroyalgrove.com.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover, 135 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope (NR): 2:25, 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Holler" (R) 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Psycho Beach Party" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center, $18 adults; $14 seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare — 7 p.m. Free, bring your own blankets and chairs, Havelock Park, 63rd and Ballard streets.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.