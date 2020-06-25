Calendar, 6-26 Friday

Events
America's Pub Quiz: John J's Tiki Bar in the Graduate Hotel — 6 p.m. Trivia contest and prizes, 141 N. 9th St.
Adventure Golf Center movie night: "The Parent Trap" — 9:45 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Bring a portable radio to listen to the movie, bring your own food and drinks, no alcohol allowed, restrooms available, free, 5901 S. 56th St. Please don't arrive before 9:15 p.m.
DJ Blac at Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dancing, food and drinks available for purchase, 1630 P St.
Mark Gibson in concert: Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Soulful music, no cover, food available for purchase from Doorstep Diner, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Meals at the Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
The House Band at the Railyard: concert series — 7 p.m.-midnight, free, 350 Canopy St.
Livestream events
Lied Center livestream concert: Jason Michael Webb — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy music from the Broadway composer, lyricist, producer and Tony Award-winning musical director, free.
Movies
New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org. See website for prices.
Meeting
Board of Regents meeting via remote electronic transmission — 9 a.m. Log on to nebraska.edu. Any member of the public wanting to speak during the public-comment section must contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at 402‐472‐7146 or by emailing adibbert@nebraska.edu.
Rural Health Advisory Commission virtual meeting via Zoom — 1:30-4 p.m. Members of the public wanting to attend should call Deb Stoltenberg at 402-471-2337 or email deb.stoltenberg@nebraska.gov to be sent the Zoom link.
