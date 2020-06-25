Calendar, 6-26 Friday

Livestream events

Lied Center livestream concert: Jason Michael Webb — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy music from the Broadway composer, lyricist, producer and Tony Award-winning musical director, free.

Movies

New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org. See website for prices.

Meeting

Board of Regents meeting via remote electronic transmission — 9 a.m. Log on to nebraska.edu. Any member of the public wanting to speak during the public-comment section must contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at 402‐472‐7146 or by emailing adibbert@nebraska.edu.

Rural Health Advisory Commission virtual meeting via Zoom — 1:30-4 p.m. Members of the public wanting to attend should call Deb Stoltenberg at 402-471-2337 or email deb.stoltenberg@nebraska.gov to be sent the Zoom link.

