Calendar, 6-25 Thursday

Daily events
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
EventsLNK wine benefit: Capitol View Winery — 4-6 p.m. Benefiting Child Advocacy Center and Joshua Collingsworth Foundation Float 4 Life, $20-$25 donation, 2631 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Road.
Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Arc of Nebraska Zoom meeting — 7 p.m. Speakers Johnny Rodgers and Heather Bloom, from the United States Census Bureau. Join meeting via Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83108195257.
Tabitha Growing Through Grief: Loss of a spouse — Noon-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 25-July 16, six-week online support group. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-489-8546.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org for movies and prices.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
West Haymarket JPA Board meeting — 2:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.
Program No. 3 in series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles — 6-7:30 p.m. June 30. Register at cfra.org/events or call Erin 402-499-2781.
