Calendar, 6-25 Friday

"White Castle Days" Customer Appreciation Event and fundraiser for the People's City Mission — 3-7 p.m. Cotton candy, face and glitter painting, Husker Bounce house for kids and adults, snow cones, raffle, free food and drinks, Tacos Azteca Food Truck items for purchase. Appearances from former Husker players, also current and past NFL football players, and the Nebraska State Patrol with their simulator machine. Vendors including Jet Splash, Modern Real Estate, Restore a Muscle Car and State Farm. Live music with Swap Meet Sally and performances from Cheer Express, donations accepted including cases of water, nonperishable canned food items and gift cards, 11501 S. 21st St.