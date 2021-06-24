Calendar, 6-25 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
Free movies in the park — 9 p.m. "The Croods: A New Age," bring blankets and chairs, 2010 Van Dorn St.
G.O.L.D. Girls Organization for Leadership Development fundraiser — 5:30 p.m. Friday. Benefiting scholarships for senior high school students, $125 per person, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St.
Hy-Vee Summer Family Bash: 2 locations — 4-7 p.m. 7151 Stacy Lane; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Williamsburg, 6001 Village Drive. Entertainment, beverages, snacks and food trucks. Also, Hy-Vee KidsFit members can pick up their Hy-Vee KidsFit "Summer of Fun" box filled with Hy-Vee dietitian-approved snacks, a bookmark for reading challenges, coupons, Hy-Vee KidsFit giveaways and a summer activity book with monthly themed challenges.
"Humane Consumption" at Antelope Park Bandshell — 5 p.m. Live music, vegan food truck, plant giveaway; 6 p.m. Sustainable living group activities; 7 p.m guided nature walk, free, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Tour will include historical and ghosts stories. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Lincoln Children's Zoo animal shows — 10:30 a.m. Cheetah Chase; noon and 2 p.m. Wildlife Safari Theater; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Penguin pool, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: Lincolnzoo.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pineapple Days Downtown sidewalk sale event — Friday-Sunday. Shop downtown stores; get a cocktail at Jake's or The Zoo Bar. See store websites for hours of operation. Facebook.com/events/336844240580141.
Fireworks Fridays at the Saltdogs game — 7:05 p.m., 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: Saltdogs.com.
Tailgate and food truck rally — 2-10 p.m. 2101 W. Van Dorn St.
Turbine Flats crawfish boil and celebration — 3-6 p.m. Live music with Less Talk More Polka and Emily Bass; free food, no cover, donations accepted benefiting MakeShift, 2124 Y St.
"White Castle Days" Customer Appreciation Event and fundraiser for the People's City Mission — 3-7 p.m. Cotton candy, face and glitter painting, Husker Bounce house for kids and adults, snow cones, raffle, free food and drinks, Tacos Azteca Food Truck items for purchase. Appearances from former Husker players, also current and past NFL football players, and the Nebraska State Patrol with their simulator machine. Vendors including Jet Splash, Modern Real Estate, Restore a Muscle Car and State Farm. Live music with Swap Meet Sally and performances from Cheer Express, donations accepted including cases of water, nonperishable canned food items and gift cards, 11501 S. 21st St.
Entertainment
Art and Soul — 6-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Kimberly Meyer, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Dustin West: George Strait Tribute, $5, 16255 Adams St.
Garage Sportsbar & Grill — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Simplicated, 5551 S. 48th St.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 8 p.m. ’90s Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7:30-11:30 p.m. live band, $5, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Pinewood Bowl Theater — 7 p.m. Cole Swindell; concert moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena, tickets: $39-$100, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Rock 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 9 p.m. Custom 20, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Shotguns Bar — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn, no cover, 1332 P St.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. AM FM, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Wags and Recess Players, $8, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR): 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Holler" (R) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Psycho Beach Party" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center, $18 adults; $14 seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare free show — 7 p.m. Bring your own blankets and chairs, Cooper Park, Eighth and D streets.
