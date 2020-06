Calendar, 6-24 Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please check event venues for current information.

EVENTS

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church. 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.

LIVESTREAM MOVIES