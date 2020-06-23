Calendar, 6-24 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church. 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
LIVESTREAM MOVIES
New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
MEETINGS
Lincoln Lancaster Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building. Hearing Room 112.
REGISTER
Day Trip Nebraska : Eastmont Towers webinar series for seniors — 10 a.m. June 25. Register: eastmontliving.com/eastmont-events or eastmontliving.com/schedule-a-tour. More information: 402-858-2741.
English language learner volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors who are comfortable teaching online classes. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.
Program No. 3 in series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles — 6-7:30 p.m. June 30. Register at cfra.org/events or call Erin 402-499-2781.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!