Calendar, 6-24 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
DelRay Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — 8 p.m. Free drop-in waltz, 817 R St. TheDelRay.com.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through Aug. 19. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Family Skate Night at John Breslow Ice Hockey Center: Food Bank of Lincoln fundraiser — 5:15 p.m. $5, including skates, cookies, pizza, balloon hats, face painting, benefiting the BackPack Program, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays through October. Starting at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., $50. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Entertainment
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. Trivia, 124 N. 13th St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Myles Kennedy, $35 advance; $40 day of show; $2 minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St.
Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. Karaoke, free, 6891 A St.
Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Johnny Manhattan Orchestra, free to attend in-person and live webcast, must register, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Pinewood Bowl Theater — 7 p.m. Styx and Collective Soul, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Drop-Out Kings, $15 advance, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m., crepes; 8 p.m., piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays July 1- Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. S---hook, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Psycho Beach Party" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Johnny Carson theater, Lied Center, $18 adults; $14 seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare free show — 7 p.m. Bring your own blankets and chairs, Henry Park, 44th Street and Prescott Avenue.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Hope" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13) 4:45, 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.