Calendar: 6-23 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cosmic Eye Craft night — 6 p.m. All materials supplied, must purchase to participate, 6800 P St.
FitLot free fitness classes at Woods Park — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. Bring water, towel and hand sanitizer, all ages welcome, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Flatwater Shakespeare "Twelfth Night" free show in the park — 7 p.m. Trago Park, bring your own blankets and chairs, 22nd and U streets.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Hub Cafe Farmers' Market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Karaoke, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Turn 'n Burn Barrel Races — 5:30-9 p.m. Free for spectators, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors 62 and up; free for zoo members and kids age 1 and under, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1630 P St.
Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 2840 S. 70th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Cobra's CD Release party: Fascinas Rex and Drug Salad Band, $5, 21 and up, 1412 O St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. "Chicago," rain or shine, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Trivia; LuLu's food for purchase, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon. Designed for age 50 and up, improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR) 5 p.m.; 7:35 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.