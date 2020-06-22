Calendar, 6-23 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring center card or photo ID and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts. LuLu's on N food available for purchase, 1302 F St.
Lincoln City Libraries open — All materials can be picked up in-person, public is limited to one hour in the library, curbside discontinued; 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays is reserved for the vulnerable members of public. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods; bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Line dancing: Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. $5, Jam session following, food available for purchase, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Print your list of homes to tour at hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Livestream events
Caregiver Education Support Group Zoom meeting: "Taming the elephant" — 1:30 p.m. Speaker Lois Vidlak, discussion following. Facebook.com/AARPNE/videso/676498076262768.
Indigo Bridge books storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Listen to a story, participate in crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Facebook.com/indigobridge.
Jazz in June — 7-9 p.m. Andrew Janak Trio, free online concert. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or Jazzinjune.com.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View June movies at theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
