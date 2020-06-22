Calendar, 6-23 Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring center card or photo ID and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts. LuLu's on N food available for purchase, 1302 F St.

Lincoln City Libraries open — All materials can be picked up in-person, public is limited to one hour in the library, curbside discontinued; 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays is reserved for the vulnerable members of public. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods; bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.