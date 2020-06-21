Calendar, 6-22 Monday

Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.

Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.

Virtual trivia: Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Play solo or as a team; answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom by selecting "to the host only" option; teams select one person to give an answer. Facebook.com, search Happy Raven.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.

Meetings

City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Register