Calendar, 6-22 Monday

Events
Kazoo play dates: Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily, kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions, allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Sunday. Print your list of homes to tour at hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.
Virtual trivia: Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Play solo or as a team; answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom by selecting "to the host only" option; teams select one person to give an answer. Facebook.com, search Happy Raven.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
Meetings
City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors who are comfortable teaching online classes. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.
Virtual Summer Theatre Camps: Yaal Youth Actor's Academy — Monday-Friday. See a complete list of classes and Register: YAAL.org.
Other
Lincoln City Libraries — Reopening Monday. Curbside pickup ending, all materials can be picked up in-person, public is limited to one hour in the library, social distancing rules apply, 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays is reserved for the vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!