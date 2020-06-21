You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 6-22 Monday
View Comments

Calendar, 6-22 Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Kazoo play dates: Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily, kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions, allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Spring Parade of Homes — 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, through Sunday. Print your list of homes to tour at hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum  10:30 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com

Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.

Virtual trivia: Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Play solo or as a team; answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom by selecting "to the host only" option; teams select one person to give an answer. Facebook.com, search Happy Raven.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org

Meetings

City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors who are comfortable teaching online classes. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.

Virtual Summer Theatre Camps: Yaal Youth Actor's Academy — Monday-Friday. See a complete list of classes and Register: YAAL.org.

Other

Lincoln City Libraries — Reopening Monday. Curbside pickup ending, all materials can be picked up in-person, public is limited to one hour in the library, social distancing rules apply, 10 to 11 a.m. on Fridays is reserved for the vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar, 6-16 Tuesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News