Calendar, 6-21 Sunday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have three 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/parksfacilities/pools/index.htm.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Saturdays-Sundays. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Print your list of homes to tour at hbal.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Sundaes on Sunday: James Arthur Vineyards — Noon-6 p.m. wine and ice cream; 2-5 p.m. Live music, The Shineys Band, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, for five days in a row, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Go to: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors who are comfortable teaching online classes. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.
Program No. 3 in the series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles — 6-7:30 p.m. June 30. Register at cfra.org/events or call Erin 402-499-2781.
