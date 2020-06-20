Calendar, 6-21 Sunday

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.

Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, for five days in a row, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Go to: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors who are comfortable teaching online classes. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.

Program No. 3 in the series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles — 6-7:30 p.m. June 30. Register at cfra.org/events or call Erin 402-499-2781.

