Calendar, 6-21 Monday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Del Ray Ballroom free classes in June — 7 p.m. Drop-in Mambo, 817 R St. Information: TheDelRay.com.

Free FitLot Fitness classes — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, Woods Park, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.