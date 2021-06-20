Calendar, 6-21 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Del Ray Ballroom free classes in June — 7 p.m. Drop-in Mambo, 817 R St. Information: TheDelRay.com.
Free FitLot Fitness classes — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, Woods Park, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Historic Games at Nebraska History Museum — 11 a.m. Meets the second, third and fourth Mondays. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages welcome. Kids learn about the history of games, play the games and create their own game, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Lincoln Needle workers Guild — 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Valhalla Bee Farm, free for first meeting, you are asked to join for the second meeting, 4713 Hartley St. More information: 402-261-3407.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-June 25. Designed for high school students, taught by Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Dirty Honey, $25 adv.; $30 day of show; $2 minor fee at the door. 1415 O St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. show. Comedy open mic night Mondays, 1412 O St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14. Business meeting and networking. Members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
