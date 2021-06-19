Calendar, 6-20 Sunday

Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious comedy show, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR), 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.

Theater

"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 2 p.m. Sunday and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.

"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare in the park — 7-8:30 p.m. $18, adults; $5, kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St.

Lincoln Caregiver Education group: Dementia Action Plan "The 7 Steps to Take in the Steps of Dementia — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. View a video and participate in a question-answer session. Register for link: go.unl.edu/caregivers.education.

Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Designed for high school students, taught by Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.

