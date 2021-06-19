Calendar, 6-20 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Final day, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Frogs and Floats at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 1-3 p.m. Families can enjoy frog catching, tadpole chasing and the wetlands, $20 per family, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Call 402- 441-7895.
Lincoln Arts Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Showcasing artists, live music, theater, dance and more, free event, items for purchase. 350 Canopy Street and The Railyard. See complete schedule on website: Lnkartsfest.com.
Love is Love Wedding Expo — 2-6 p.m. $5, 925 Robbers Cave Road. 402-689-0117.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Trail Trek bike ride fundraiser 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ride a variety of routes and distances, all levels welcome. Each participant gets lunch, snacks, and a T-shirt. Register: gptn.org/trailtrek/welcome-to-trail-trek.html.
Nearby
SAC Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See 100 cars, activities for kids; 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. See website for admission: Sacmuseum.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1630 P St.
Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — Noon-6 p.m. Sundaes on Sunday; 2-5 p.m. Grace's Duo, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Cory Pearman and Float Like A Buffalo Band, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom country night — 7 p.m. Free dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Goodnight and Bale Band, 6600 W. O St.
Roc 'n Joe Coffee — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious comedy show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR), 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 2 p.m. Sunday and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare in the park — 7-8:30 p.m. $18, adults; $5, kids 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St.
Register
Lincoln Caregiver Education group: Dementia Action Plan "The 7 Steps to Take in the Steps of Dementia — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. View a video and participate in a question-answer session. Register for link: go.unl.edu/caregivers.education.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Designed for high school students, taught by Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
