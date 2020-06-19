Calendar, 6-20 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
B Street Band: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Social distancing applies, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-062020.
Clean up Lincoln — 11 a.m.-noon. The public is invited to walk along the Antelope Valley Trail and help clean up the park, limited participants, follow social distancing guidelines. Reservations: Facebook.com/events/621099145108890.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.
Carillon in the Car: First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert, hymns played from First-Plymouth's tower, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions, allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lied Center Live: "Music on the Move" series featuring Angie Kriz and Polka Toons — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bicycle-powered stage will be traveling through neighborhoods, starting at Eastridge Drive and O Street. Liedcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Urban Air Adventure Park reopens — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Reservations: urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/nebraska/lincoln, 2840 S. 70th St.
Livestream events and videos
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Star City Pride virtual parade — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Facebook.com/starcitypride.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Program No. 3 in series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles — 6-7:30 p.m. June 30. Register at cfra.org/events or call Erin 402-499-2781.
