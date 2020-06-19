You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 6-20 Saturday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 6-20 Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.

B Street Band: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Social distancing applies, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-062020. 

Clean up Lincoln  11 a.m.-noon. The public is invited to walk along the Antelope Valley Trail and help clean up the park, limited participants, follow social distancing guidelines. Reservations: Facebook.com/events/621099145108890

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Carillon in the Car: First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert, hymns played from First-Plymouth's tower, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets. 

Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions, allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Lied Center Live: "Music on the Move" series featuring Angie Kriz and Polka Toons — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bicycle-powered stage will be traveling through neighborhoods, starting at Eastridge Drive and O Street. Liedcenter.org.

Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.    

Urban Air Adventure Park reopens  10 a.m.-10 p.m. Reservations: urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/nebraska/lincoln, 2840 S. 70th St.

Livestream events and videos

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum  10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home 9 a.m. Kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.

Star City Pride virtual parade — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Facebook.com/starcitypride.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org

Register 

Program No. 3 in series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles — 6-7:30 p.m. June 30. Register at cfra.org/events or call Erin 402-499-2781.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar, 6-16 Tuesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News