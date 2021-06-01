Calendar: 6-2 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome. Learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and circuit training. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing, bring water, towel and hand sanitizer. 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.