Calendar: 6-2 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome. Learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and circuit training. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing, bring water, towel and hand sanitizer. 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors 62 and up; free for Zoo Members and kids age 1 and under, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 2840 S. 70th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon. Designed for age 50 and up, class will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Slalom", (NR) 5 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?," 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
The Bay Rabble summer camps — Friday and July 20-23. Designed for elementary and middle school students, snack included. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices. 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln "Casino Night at the Zoo" fundraiser — 7-10:30 p.m. Friday. Play blackjack, craps, roulette, in-between and Texas hold 'em with celebrity dealers, live DJ, raffle drawings; benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln, 1227 S. 27th St. Tickets: Lincolnbgc.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/4199.
Disney on Ice "Mickey's Search Party" — Pinnacle Bank Arena, Thursday-Sunday. See website for times and ticket prices, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.