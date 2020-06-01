Calendar, 6-2 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up items, 3901 N. 27th St.
"Experience Color": Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Opening show curated by Sarah Wanek, including artists Kelsey Dooley, Marsha Schoff, Tammy Schuett, Kevin Slaby, Jena Wanek, Susan Woodford and Therese Bauer, 119 S. Ninth St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through Thursday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Bryan Health podcasts — Daily. Learn about a variety of health care topics and tips to stay well. Free. Bryanhealth.org/podcasts.
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: "Germs, germs everywhere" — 7 p.m. Recorded activity for families to view together. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.
Jazz in June — 7-9 p.m. Omaha artist Mesonjixx. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or Jazzinjune.com.
Movies
New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View June movies at theross.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, current goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
