Calendar, 6-19 Saturday

Events
Art & Soul "Dad and me" baking class — 10-11 a.m. Decorate barbecue-style cupcakes and sport-themed cookies with your Dad, $50, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center,8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Creamery Pop-ups — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop unique local vendors, 701 P St.
Fireworks show — 9:15-10:15 p.m. Lincoln Sports Foundation Complex, 8033 Arbor Road.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Juneteenth — Noon-5 p.m. Live entertainment, hands-on activities for kids, food and more, Trago Park, 22nd and U streets.
Lincoln Arts Festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Artists, live music, theater, dance and more, free event, see complete schedule on website, 350 Canopy Street and The Railyard. Lnkartsfest.com
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska AARL Convention "Hamfest" — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Displays and estate sales, ham radio testing, forums, $8 age 16 and up; free for age 15 and under, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Star City Pride Festival — 9 a.m. Parade starts, State Capitol, 1445 K St. Starcitypride.org.
Try archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Nearby
Father's Day Car Show — SAC Museum, noon-5 p.m. See 100 cars, hands-on activities for kids; 1-3 p.m. Meet former Astronaut Clayton Anderson, see website for admission prices, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — 4:20 p.m. Ro Hempel, back patio; 5-8 p.m. Wings from Cappy's; 9:30 p.m. Jerry Pranksters, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — DJ Kevy Kev, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7 p.m. Corey Taylor, 1415 O St.
Cigarz Lounge — Comedian Carl Giannetto, 800 Q St.
Copper Kettle — 9 p.m. Grand re-opening, DJ Sasha S, DJ Angie Spence, DJ Hutsady and Chris Kadavy, 230 N. 12th St.
Das Haus — 10:30 p.m. Pride after party, 1640 O St.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Black Top Pony Band; HF Crave burgers, $5, 16255 Adams St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Molten and Ember's Light Band, 104 N. 20th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. McGovern String Band, no cover; grilled food for purchase, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
The Local — 7:30-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rock 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads, no cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 9 p.m. Hell Toupee, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. "What the Funk?": DJ Relic and DJ Cali Rascal, 3233 S. 13th St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover, 135 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR), 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare in the park — 7 p.m. $18 adults; $5 kids 12 and under, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St.
Register
Nebraska Football Road Race pediatric cancer fundraiser — 8 a.m. Sunday. One mile and 5k fun run. Benefiting the POWERS Pediatric Brain Tumor Program University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Participants will get a T-shirt, bracelet and opportunity to meet the Husker football team. First 1,000 participants to register will also be invited to a Nebraska football practice. Registration is due by 6 p.m. Saturday. Register: Huskers.com/roadrace.
Trail Trek bike ride fundraiser — 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Families are invited to ride a variety of routes and distances, all levels welcome. Each participant gets lunch, snacks on the trail and a T-shirt. Packet pick-up is Saturday-Sunday. Register: gptn.org/trailtrek/welcome-to-trail-trek.html.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.