Calendar, 6-19 Saturday

Nebraska Football Road Race pediatric cancer fundraiser — 8 a.m. Sunday. One mile and 5k fun run. Benefiting the POWERS Pediatric Brain Tumor Program University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Participants will get a T-shirt, bracelet and opportunity to meet the Husker football team. First 1,000 participants to register will also be invited to a Nebraska football practice. Registration is due by 6 p.m. Saturday. Register: Huskers.com/roadrace.