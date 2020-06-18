Calendar, 6-19 Friday

Events
Meals at Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Dad Jokes Comedy Show: James Arthur Vineyards — 7 p.m. Father's Day-themed show, $20 per person. Jamesarthuryvineyards.com.
Drive-thru hiring fair at CHI Health Nebraska Heart — 10 a.m.-noon. Recruiters will be available to hand out applications, information packets and answer questions about open positions, 7500 S. 91st St.
Juneteenth BLM rally — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Music, poems and performances from community members, Indian Center, 1100 Military Road.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 6 p.m. Country music, food and beverages available for purchase, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Third Friday Art shows
Constellation Studios — noon-8 p.m. Surface Impressions, by appointment, call 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," featuring the work of 25 Nebraska artists, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Two Women, Two Visions," Gretchen Olberding and Rachel Smith, in-person viewings, through June 28, by appointment any time, call or text 402-570-4123, 124 S. 9th St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, 1208 O St.
Lux Community Art Alley — noon-5 p.m. Disposable brushes and paint for the public to paint on art, 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Featuring Amy Sayers, abstracts; Amos Sterns, paintings; Stephen Dinsmore, paintings; Tom Sullivan, pen and ink art, 1316 N St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Mermaids, the Sea and Nature" featuring Bob Mills, Carol Hurd, Jane Chesnut, Joanie Brown, Maryellan Fulton, Danny Lynn, Roger Gerberding, Suxan Anderson, Olivia Ahlrichs; also "The Capitol Show," featuring 32 artists depicting all things about the state Capitol. View art by appointment, call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St. Livestreaming at 7 p.m.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at Home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Lied Center livestream concert: The Bottle Tops — 7:30 p.m. Honky-tonk-style band, husband-and-wife duo Mike and Kerry Semrad, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Movies
New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org. See website for prices.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!