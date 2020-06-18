Calendar, 6-19 Friday

County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," featuring the work of 25 Nebraska artists, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Two Women, Two Visions," Gretchen Olberding and Rachel Smith, in-person viewings, through June 28, by appointment any time, call or text 402-570-4123, 124 S. 9th St.

Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, 1208 O St.

Lux Community Art Alley — noon-5 p.m. Disposable brushes and paint for the public to paint on art, 2601 N. 48th St.

Metro — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Featuring Amy Sayers, abstracts; Amos Sterns, paintings; Stephen Dinsmore, paintings; Tom Sullivan, pen and ink art, 1316 N St.

Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Mermaids, the Sea and Nature" featuring Bob Mills, Carol Hurd, Jane Chesnut, Joanie Brown, Maryellan Fulton, Danny Lynn, Roger Gerberding, Suxan Anderson, Olivia Ahlrichs; also "The Capitol Show," featuring 32 artists depicting all things about the state Capitol. View art by appointment, call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St. Livestreaming at 7 p.m.