Calendar, 6-18 Thursday

Daily events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. You can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your Center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln City pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions, allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open coffee remote: Crescent Moon Cafe — 8 a.m. Join the Lincoln start-up community conference call. Uberconference.com/ardinger or 402-281-1903.
Livestream events
4-H Living Room Learning: Leap in to STEM careers — 10:30 a.m. Supplies needed are lined notebook paper and two different colored writing utensils. Register: 4h.unl.edu/living-room-learning.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Tabitha online book club — 10 a.m. Discussion about books that inspire and help cope with life’s changes. Must register to receive participant information. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-489-8546.
Tabitha Growing Through Grief: Loss of a spouse — Noon-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 18-July 16, six-week online support group. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-489-8546.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org for movies and prices.
Meetings
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. June 30. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-202-2474.
