Calendar, 6-18 Thursday

Daily events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. You can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your Center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Lincoln City pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions, allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open coffee remote: Crescent Moon Cafe — 8 a.m. Join the Lincoln start-up community conference call. Uberconference.com/ardinger or 402-281-1903.