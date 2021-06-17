Calendar, 6-18 Friday

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday Friday, the following will be closed:
* State and federal offices.
* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.
* Social Security Office.
The following will be open:
* City and county offices.
* Nebraska’s court system, including probation and administrative offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* StarTran, regular bus service.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* State Capitol, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Tour will include historical and ghosts stories. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Hyde Observatory free night — 9 p.m. Holmes Lake Park, 3701 S. 70th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie is “Harry and the Hendersons,” Irving Recreation Center green space, 2010 Van Dorn St.
Star City Pride Festival — 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. See website for tickets and schedule, Eighth and S streets. Starcitypride.org.
Third Friday group show at Noyes Art Gallery — 6-9 p.m. 119 S. Ninth St.
Tailgate and food truck rally — 2-10 p.m. 2101 W. Van Dorn St.
Entertainment
Art and Soul — 6-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5740 Hidcote.
Antelope Park Bandshell — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. VA Coffeehaus: Nebraska Country Roads Band; Quilts of Valor presentation, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Bodega's Alley — 4 p.m.-2 a.m. 25th anniversary; 9 p.m. The Midland Band.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. The Wildwoods, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. KGB Band, $5, 16255 Adams St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Cooper James, no cover, 21 and up, 1412 O St.
Garage Sportsbar & Grill — 7-11 p.m. Simplicated, 5551 S. 48th St.
Kinkaider — 7-10 p.m. Float Like a Buffalo Band, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7:30-11:30 p.m. Shadow Ridge Band, $5, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Rock 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Music bingo, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dad Rock, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Mace, $7, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Matt Briggs, 7301 S. 27th St.
Screamers — 8 p.m. Old School show, $30, 803 Q St.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. The 402 Band, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Bruce Katz, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed
Capital Jazz Society — 8 p.m. Ire Carribean Jazz. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Hope" (NR), 5 p.m. 7:35 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and June 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare in the parks — 7-8:30 p.m. Through Sunday. $18, adults; $5, kids 12 and under, must be accompanied by an adult, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St.
