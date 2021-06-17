Calendar, 6-18 Friday

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday Friday, the following will be closed:

* State and federal offices.

* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.

* Social Security Office.

The following will be open:

* City and county offices.

* Nebraska’s court system, including probation and administrative offices.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* StarTran, regular bus service.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* State Capitol, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.

Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.