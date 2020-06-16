You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 6-17 Wednesday
Calendar, 6-17 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church. 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.  

U.S. Open experience at Sun Valley Lanes — 6:30 p.m. $30 per person, including four games of bowling, utilizing two of the 2020 U.S. Open lane patterns, one can of beer or pop, two slices of pizza, 321 Victory Lane. More information: sunvalley.fun/shop.

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com

Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Log in to your Beanstack account or create a new account, following the steps on the Beanstack landing page at lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.

Livestream movies 

New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices. 

Meetings

LPSNRD Budget Review 2021 teleconference meeting — 6 p.m. The public can listen to the meeting via teleconference and review a draft of the budget at LPSNRD.org, prior to the meeting. Join the meeting by calling 1-866-740-1260, enter access code 4762729. Anyone wanting to make comments or ask questions can email Mike Mascoe at mmascoelpsnrd.org during the meeting.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

