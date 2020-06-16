Calendar, 6-17 Wednesday

Livestream events

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.

Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Log in to your Beanstack account or create a new account, following the steps on the Beanstack landing page at lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.

Livestream movies

New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.

Meetings

LPSNRD Budget Review 2021 teleconference meeting — 6 p.m. The public can listen to the meeting via teleconference and review a draft of the budget at LPSNRD.org, prior to the meeting. Join the meeting by calling 1-866-740-1260, enter access code 4762729. Anyone wanting to make comments or ask questions can email Mike Mascoe at mmascoelpsnrd.org during the meeting.

