Calendar, 6-17 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic Quarter Horse show — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
DelRay Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — 8 p.m. Free drop-in samba class, 817 R St. TheDelRay.com.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays through October. Starting at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., $50. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
History Cafe event — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kick-off for the Star City Pride Festival; bring your own lawn chair or blanket, free outdoor event, Centennial Mall North between P and Q streets.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Entertainment
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. Trivia, 124 N. 13th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St.
Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. Karaoke, free, 6891 A St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m., crepes; 8 p.m., piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays July 1- Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. John Primer, $12 in advance, $15 day of show; 9 p.m. S---hook, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Thursday Night Live series: Livestreamed from Vine Congregational United Church of Christ — 7 p.m. The Melody Wranglers.Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries/live.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdayand June 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday,and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare in the parks — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. $18, adults; $5, kids 12 and under, must be accompanied by an adult, seating is available, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizens' meeting — 5-6:30 p.m. Public is invited, Joyo Theater, 6102 Havelock Ave.