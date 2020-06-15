Calendar, 6-16 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring Center Card or photo ID and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts. LuLu's on N food available for purchase, 1302 F St.
Lincoln City pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Daily through Thursday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Be a meat scientist at home — 7 p.m. Supplies needed: one package of Twizzlers pull-apart candy. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.
Indigo Bridge books storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Listen to a story, participate in crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Facebook.com/indigobridge.
Jazz in June — 7-9 p.m. Madeline Reddel Quintet, free online concert. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or Jazzinjune.com.
Meetings
Library Board — 8 a.m. Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View June movies at theross.org.
Register
4-H and UNL virtual camps — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Facebook.com/events/709681169799645
YAAL Summer Theatre Camps — Wednesday-Friday. Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically and wake-up and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
