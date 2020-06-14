Calendar, 6-15 Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Kazoo play dates: Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily, kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Lincoln City Pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Meals distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.