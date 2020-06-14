Calendar, 6-15 Monday

Events
Kazoo play dates: Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily, kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln City Pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Meals distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing guidelines. Lincolnzoo.org to book a time slot.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.
Virtual trivia: Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Play solo or as team, answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom by selecting "to the host only" option, teams select one person to give an answer. Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/95584986565.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
UNL and 4-H Virtual Camps — June 15-19. Designed for kids age 14-18, Camps including Biomedical engineering, Discovering Ag and Natural Resources and Discover Teaching: Diversity matters. Register: 4h.unl.edu/virtual-camps.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!