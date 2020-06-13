Calendar, 6-14 Sunday

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.

Nebraska Music History — 7 p.m. Three Nebraska-based bands will be inducted into The Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame, livestreamed interview with band members Lester Abrams, Les Smith, Rick Chudacoff and Ron Cooley. View at: shorturl.at/deiFJ.

Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, for five days in a row, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Go to: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.

Reminder

Lincoln City Pools open Monday — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have three 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/parksfacilities/pools/index.htm.

