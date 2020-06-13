Calendar, 6-14 Sunday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sundaes on Sunday: James Arthur Vineyards — noon-6 p.m.; wine and ice cream; 2-5 p.m. Live music, Terry Keefe and John Baylor, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Sunday College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. for shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Nebraska Music History — 7 p.m. Three Nebraska-based bands will be inducted into The Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame, livestreamed interview with band members Lester Abrams, Les Smith, Rick Chudacoff and Ron Cooley. View at: shorturl.at/deiFJ.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, for five days in a row, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Go to: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
Reminder
Lincoln City Pools open Monday — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have three 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/parksfacilities/pools/index.htm.
