Calendar, 6-14 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic Quarter Horse show — 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Through Tuesday, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Del Ray Ballroom free classes in June — 7 p.m. Drop-in tango, 817 R St. Information: TheDelRay.com.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, 4100 N. 84th St.
Historic Games at Nebraska History Museum — 11 a.m. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games like sack races, then they get to play the games and create their own game, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Susan La Flesche Picotte sculpture creation — 3-7 p.m. Public invited to watch Benjamin Victor create a bronze sculpture of the first Native woman, an Omaha Tribe member, to earn a medical doctor's degree, 228 N. 21st St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed
Junior League 5K fun run and walk fundraiser — Jog or walk anytime through June 18, $25 including t-shirt, bib and surprises from sponsors, benefiting Junior League of Lincoln. Register: jll.org/fundraiser/2021-jll-jog-virtual-5k.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Bay Rabble summer camps — July 20-23. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices, 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-25. Designed for high school students, taught by Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
