Calendar, 6-13 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Through Tuesday, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Veteran's Freedom Music Festival drive-thru — Noon-12:45 p.m., Elvis impersonator Bill Chrastil; 1 p.m, Pinkertones; 2 p.m., Vern Slechta Polka Band; 3 p.m., 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust. Stay in your car, follow the route, listen to music through your radio, $10 donation per car, Veteran's Affairs Campus, 600 S. 70th St.
Entertainment
Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St.
Cosmic Eye kids "Slime Day" — 2-4 p.m. All materials supplied, must purchase to participate, 6800 P St.
James Arthur Vineyards — Noon-6 p.m. Sundaes on Sunday; 2-5 p.m. Grace's Duo, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Denise Howe, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom country night — 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight, Kovar Brothers and Dirty Boots, 6600 W. O St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious comedy show, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed
Junior League jog 5K fun run and walk fundraiser — Before June 18, $25 including t-shirt, bib and surprises from sponsors, benefiting Junior League of Lincoln. Register: jll.org/fundraiser/2021-jll-jog-virtual-5k.
Nebraska Brass "Summertime" online — 3 p.m. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Nearby
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock ’n Remember Tribute Show" — 2 p.m. $25 adults; $16 students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Bay Rabble summer camps — July 20-23. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices, 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Vacation Bible School at Trinity Lutheran Church — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free, public welcome, must register, 724 S. 12th St. Register: Trinitylincoln.org.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-25. Designed for high school students, taught by Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
