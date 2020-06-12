Calendar, 6-13 Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.

Black Lives Matter: Peaceful march and We Are One cookout — noon. Meet at UNL Student Union, 1400 R St., walk to the state Capitol, cookout to follow march, Centennial Mall, between L an K streets.

Bricks of Honor dedication — 10 a.m. ceremony. Public can purchase a brick of remembrance, in advance, for $150, with proceeds benefiting improvements for Veterans Memorial Garden. Order bricks at lincolnveteransparade.org or 402-441-8258.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Carillon in the Car: First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert, hymns played from First-Plymouth's tower, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Free masks at CHI St. Elizabeth — 9 a.m.-noon. Drive through the main entrance circle, a staff member will hand you a cloth mask, 70th Street and Wedgewood Drive.