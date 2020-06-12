Calendar, 6-13 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Black Lives Matter: Peaceful march and We Are One cookout — noon. Meet at UNL Student Union, 1400 R St., walk to the state Capitol, cookout to follow march, Centennial Mall, between L an K streets.
Bricks of Honor dedication — 10 a.m. ceremony. Public can purchase a brick of remembrance, in advance, for $150, with proceeds benefiting improvements for Veterans Memorial Garden. Order bricks at lincolnveteransparade.org or 402-441-8258.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Carillon in the Car: First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert, hymns played from First-Plymouth's tower, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Free masks at CHI St. Elizabeth — 9 a.m.-noon. Drive through the main entrance circle, a staff member will hand you a cloth mask, 70th Street and Wedgewood Drive.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lied Center Live: "Music on the Move" series with Orion Walsh — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bicycle-powered stage will be traveling through neighborhoods, bringing music to you, starting off at 35th and Holdrege streets. Liedcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Summer music series: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. KGB Band, social distancing applies, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-060620.
Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins concert at Cellar 426 — 6:30-9 p.m. $5, all ages, 1402 Dennis Dean Road, Ashland. Tickets: Cellar426.com/events or 402-344-8109.
Livestream events and videos
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Virtual investigate Second Saturday — 10 a.m. Investigate insects, make a mini-glowworm, learn how and why fireflies flash. Facebook.com/events/657866115069871.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Register
Program No. 3 in the series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles — 6-7:30 p.m. June 30. Register at cfra.org/events or call Erin 402-499-2781.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
