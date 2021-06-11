Calendar, 6-12 Saturday

Events
"Archie's Party": 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors get a free scoop of UNL Dairy Store ice cream and can participate in a variety of activities and games, with paid admission to Morrill Hall, activities including an elephant-themed craft station, make your own mini-rocket, create your own Archie, scavenger hunt and watch a four-minute documentary about the world's first female paleontologist, 645 N. 14th St. Tickets: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/archie-party.html.
American Recycling event — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. accepting max of two cathode-ray tube TVs or computer monitors free of charge. Additional TVs and CRTs are $25 per device, 5001 S. 16th St.
Bricks of Honor Dedication — Veterans Memorial Garden, Antelope Park, 10 a.m. Program recognizing those who have purchased bricks during the past 2 years; singer Sean Flattery; "Taps" performed, 3200 Memorial Drive.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Through Tuesday, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Discovery Days and Farmers Market at UNL East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
Make-A-Wish drive-through parade of wishes — 10-11 a.m. Stay in your car, donations accepted, 7800 S. 15th St. Wish.org/nebraska/parade-wishes.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. B Street Band; grilled-food options for purchase, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Star party at Branched Oak Conservatory — 9:30 p.m.-midnight. View the skies and constellations, free, 14300 N.W. 98th St.
Tabernacle Experience at Campus Life — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Through Sunday. Walk through and experience a 40-minute audio tour of a tabernacle. Reservations recommended, 6401 Pine Lake Road. Reservations: Yfclincoln.ticketspice.com/tabernacle-experience.
Try archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Entertainment
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Justin Kane Band, 2361 Wittstruck Road.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. McGovern String Band, $5, 16255 Adams St.
Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m. Kelli O'Hara, $19-$58, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets. Liedcenter.org.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Ned LeDoux, $20, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m.-midnight. Levi William, 7301 S. 27th St.
VFW Post 3606 — 7-10:30 p.m. Country Outlaws, 3340 W. A St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Nearby Events and Concerts
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock ’n Remember Tribute Show" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Undine" (NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13), 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17-19 and June 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20 and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
