Calendar, 6-12 Saturday

Events

"Archie's Party": 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors get a free scoop of UNL Dairy Store ice cream and can participate in a variety of activities and games, with paid admission to Morrill Hall, activities including an elephant-themed craft station, make your own mini-rocket, create your own Archie, scavenger hunt and watch a four-minute documentary about the world's first female paleontologist, 645 N. 14th St. Tickets: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/archie-party.html.