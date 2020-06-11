Calendar, 6-12 Friday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your photo ID, pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 6 p.m. Listen to Country Music, food and beverages available for purchase, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Art shows
Constellation Studios — noon-8 p.m. Surface Impressions: International Juried Print Exhibition, visit by appointment, call 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," featuring the work of 25 Nebraska artists, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Two Women, Two Visions," showcasing Gretchen Olberding and Rachel Smith, in-person viewings, through June 28, by appointment any time, call or text 402-570-4123, 124 S. 9th St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, view new artists and American Regionalist artwork, 1208 O St.
Lux Community Art Alley — noon-5 p.m. Disposable brushes and paint are available for the public to join in and paint on art or make your own painting, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. View art by appointment, call 402-475-1061 or 402-615-2789, 119 S. 9th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tune in to listen to a story, participate in crafts that you can do at home. Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Lied Center livestream concert: Nebraska Brass — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a mix of Dixieland, jazz, classical music and humorous commentary, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
National Commissioning Ceremony — 10 a.m. Celebrating the Class of 2020, commissioning 1000 second lieutenants from across the United States, view at Facebook.com/BigRedBattalion.
Movies
New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!