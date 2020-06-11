Calendar, 6-12 Friday

Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, view new artists and American Regionalist artwork, 1208 O St.

Lux Community Art Alley — noon-5 p.m. Disposable brushes and paint are available for the public to join in and paint on art or make your own painting, 2601 N. 48th St.

Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. View art by appointment, call 402-475-1061 or 402-615-2789, 119 S. 9th St.

Livestream events

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tune in to listen to a story, participate in crafts that you can do at home. Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.