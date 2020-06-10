Calendar, 6-11 Thursday

Daily events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. You can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lux Community Art Alley — noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Disposable brushes and paint are available for the public to join in and paint on art or make your own painting, 2601 N. 48th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.
Livestream events
4-H Living Room Learning: Family History Discovery — 10:30 a.m. Supplies needed are paper and a pen or pencil. Register: 4h.unl.edu/living-room-learning.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Tabitha Growing Through Grief: Loss of a spouse — Noon-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 11-July 16, six-week online support group. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-489-8546.
Movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org for movies and prices.
Meetings
Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council — 7 a.m. Parks & Recreation Office, Woods Park Place, 3131 O St. Public can participate in meeting via Zoom, call 402-441-7847, press zero, ask for Roy to get the meeting passcode.
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. Parks & Recreation Office, Woods Park Place, 3131 O St., Suite 300. Public can participate in meeting via Zoom, call Angela Chesnut at 402-441-8264 to get the access code.
