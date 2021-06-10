Calendar, 6-11 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.

Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Tuesday, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.

Frontier Harley-Davidson fun run — 5:30 p.m. Meet and drive your bikes to the nearest diner and bar, 205 N.W. 40th St.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, through October. Tour will include historical stories and ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.

Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie is "Moana," Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.