Calendar, 6-11 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Tuesday, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Frontier Harley-Davidson fun run — 5:30 p.m. Meet and drive your bikes to the nearest diner and bar, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, through October. Tour will include historical stories and ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie is "Moana," Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Neighborhood Works "Night at the Ballpark" — 6:30-10:30 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kane County Cougars, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets and more information: email Charlie.Wesche@lincoln.ne.gov.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Meyers, all ages, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Ticketmaster.com.
Wild + Inspired pop-up event — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hands-on games, Muchachos food truck and drinks for purchase, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.
Nearby events
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock ’n Remember Tribute Show" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Entertainment
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Swing Fever. Hake catering food for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. The Midnight Wanderers, $5. Food available for purchase, 16255 Adams St.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 9 p.m. Chris Jones, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5, live band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury; 10 p.m. Jonah Bennett, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Gabe With Pants, $6; 9:30 p.m. 23rd Vibration, $6, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream event
Capital Jazz Society — 8 p.m. The Skye Junginger Quintet. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR), 5 p,m., 7 p.m.; "The Human Factor" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-19 and June 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20 and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.