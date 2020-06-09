Calendar, 6-10 Wednesday

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.

Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Log in to your Beanstock account or create a new account, following the steps on the Beanstack landing page at Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.

Livestream movies

12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.

Meetings

Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.

Women in Sales and Business Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

