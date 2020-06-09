Calendar, 6-10 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church. 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Popsicle drive-thru: Capitol City Christian Church — 4-7 p.m. Drive your car through and get a free popsicle, southeast entrance, 7800 Holdrege St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Log in to your Beanstock account or create a new account, following the steps on the Beanstack landing page at Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.
Livestream movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Women in Sales and Business Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
