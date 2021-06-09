Calendar, 6-10 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic Quarter Horse show — 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Tuesday, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
DelRay Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — 7 p.m. Free drop-in merengue class, 817 R St. More information: TheDelRay.com.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays through October. Starting at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., $50, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
"Island Vibes" at Frontier Harley-Davidson — 6-9 p.m. Live music, food trucks, cash bar available, wear your Hawaiian shirt, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Neighborhood Works "Know Your Neighborhood" — 5-8 p.m. Gather and eat a meal, 5 p.m.; walking tours start at 6 in the Malone-Hawley neighborhoods; learn about history, get treats along the way, start at Sower Church, 2640 R St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Entertainment
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. Trivia, prizes, must purchase to participate, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. Karaoke, free to play, 6891 A St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m., crepes; 8 p.m., piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7-9:30 p.m., Ron Nadherny and his Orchestra, $15, 6800 W. O St.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. S---hook, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday June 17-19 and June 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20 and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR) 5 and 7 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (NR) 4:45 and 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Gateway Sertoma Golf event — Friday. 11:30 a.m. Registration for four-person golf scramble and lunch; 12:30 p.m. shotgun start; benefiting Tabitha, 8901 Augusta Drive. More details: Tabitha.org/give/events/golf.html.