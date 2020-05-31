Calendar 6-1 Monday

Events
Longwells cornhole tournament — 6-6:30 p.m. $10 per player, $20 per team, payouts are 80%, prizes, raffle and airmail challenge, create your own free profile at Iplaycornhole.com, before the event. Players can bring their own ACL-approved bags or bags will be provided, 350 Canopy St.
Kazoo play dates: Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., daily, kids ages 3-12 can enjoy 4-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, follow social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.
YMCAs open —Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast locations, 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday., workout equipment will follow social distancing guidelines. More details: YMCAlincoln.org.
Wildlife Walk opening day: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily. One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org to book a time slot.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Monday-Sunday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Parkinson virtual support group for women — 7 p.m. Register: Zoom.us/j/96134594876?pwd=Q1N6Y0dUUVZwaG5PV0dLOVpkZi9uZz09.
Virtual trivia: Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Play solo or as team, answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom by selecting "to the host only" option. Teams select one person to give an answer. Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/95584986565?pwd=WDRKVk01aURMdzlETE1DYXZLbkluUT09
Movies
New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View June movies at theross.org,
Register
Women in Sales and Business Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, current goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!