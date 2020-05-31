Calendar 6-1 Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Events

Longwells cornhole tournament — 6-6:30 p.m. $10 per player, $20 per team, payouts are 80%, prizes, raffle and airmail challenge, create your own free profile at Iplaycornhole.com, before the event. Players can bring their own ACL-approved bags or bags will be provided, 350 Canopy St.

Kazoo play dates: Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m., daily, kids ages 3-12 can enjoy 4-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, reserve time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, follow social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.