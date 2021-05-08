Calendar, 5-9 Sunday

Events
"Ageless Architecture and Glorious Gardens": Near South Tour of Homes outside tour 1-5 p.m. Tour of Homes, $10 advance tickets (adults 13 and up); $15 at the door (adults 13 and up); $5 (kids 5-12); free (kids 4 and under). List of homes: Nearsouth.org.
Carillon Concert outside at First-Plymouth — 1:15-1:45 p.m. and 3-3:30 p.m. 2000 D St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Great Plains Arabian Horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Junior League of Lincoln's Eat, Drink & Support Local Week: Little Black Dress Initiative fundraiser — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutabaga's, proceeds benefiting alleviating poverty, 1430 O St. Jll.org/project/little-black-dress-initiative.
Mother's Day bird walk at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., $5, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Call 402-441-7895.
Nebraska Ballet Theatre "Melody of the Mountains" at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 2 p.m. $15, adults; free, kids 3 and under, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Etix.com/ticket/o/7478/NBTdance.
"National Bike Challenge" for National Bike Month in May — Sunday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding bikes 10 minutes or more and log your ride. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Spring Parade of Homes opening day — 1-6 p.m. Sunday and May 15-16; 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. View 30 homes, free event. Online printable guidebook: HBAL.org/events/parade-of-homes.
Entertainment
in-person and virtual
Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St.
Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. Kimberly Meyer, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2 p.m. "Yer Mom's Comedy Show: Mother's Day event," $20 per person. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Yuya Mix band, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lied Center — 7 p.m. Sam Stacy, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Country night: McKenzie JaLynn & Hayseed Cowboys, 6600 W. O St.
Livestream events
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR) 2:20 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m.,313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Business meeting, speaker Heather Legge, topic is "Lead with Moxie," $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.