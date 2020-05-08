Calendar, 5-9 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln Children's Museum Inverse Parade on P Street — 10 am.-noon. Join the parade at any point on the route, download and print your copy of the parade route and a "I Spy" game, stay in your cars, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Mother's Day drive-thru rose sale: Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-noon. Drive up and buy a rose for your mother, cash only, $3, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
Midwest Rollers Car Club Rolling Car Show — 11 a.m. Bring your antique, classic or custom car and drive to multiple locations, meet at Lincoln Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St.
Livestream events and videos
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
"Dinosaur Vacation" online movie — 7:30 p.m. View at Beatricecommunityplayers.com, $10 tickets, purchase at website or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m.
Livestream Storytime Saturdays: Francie & Finch Bookshop — 2 p.m. Author Nichole Hansen will read her unicorn book "Zany Can Do Anything" and "Bumblebee Sneeze." Facebook.com/pg/francieandfinch. More information: 402-781-0459.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — Anytime, through May 16. Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets; walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.
The Bay — 8 p.m. Flipgrid is providing young adults with community leaders in health, art, music, photography, skating and journalism, presenting activities and learning sessions. Flipgrid.com/baysideonline.
UNL virtual commencement — 9-9:30 a.m. Speakers: Chancellor Ronnie Green, Husker volleyball coach John Cook and other notable Nebraskans. Commencement.unl.edu.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
Nearby
Women in Local Food and Farming drive-thru farmer's market — 1-4 p.m., 4605 West Sprague Road, Sprague.
