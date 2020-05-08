Calendar, 5-9 Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.

Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Lincoln Children's Museum Inverse Parade on P Street — 10 am.-noon. Join the parade at any point on the route, download and print your copy of the parade route and a "I Spy" game, stay in your cars, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Mother's Day drive-thru rose sale: Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-noon. Drive up and buy a rose for your mother, cash only, $3, 6955 Old Cheney Road.