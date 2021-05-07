Calendar, 5-8 Saturday

"National Bike Challenge": National Bike Month in May — Saturday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes ten minutes or more and log your ride. Register: Lovetoride.net.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Season Opener" at Lincoln Trap and Skeet — 10 a.m. Saturday. Register on the day of the event, 100 targets available to shoot, last squad out at 3:30 p.m., 4855 N. 48th St. More information: 402-467-2153.

Spring cleanup Arnold Heights neighborhood — 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Family Resource Center, wear appropriate clothing, bring gloves and a bottle of water, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

University of Nebraska Undergraduate Commencement — 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Memorial Stadium, 1 Memorial Stadium Drive.