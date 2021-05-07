Calendar, 5-8 Saturday

Events
"Ageless Architecture and Glorious Gardens": Near South Tour of Homes outside tour — 4-6 p.m. Pre-paid VIP tour, $50. Tour seven historic homes and gardens. More information: nearsouth.org.
Bryan LifePointe Fitness & Spa event — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fitness classes, crafts, play games, food trucks, prizes, 7501 S. 27th St. Complete schedule: Bryanlifepointe.com/spring.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Farmers' Market at the Lincoln Country Club — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Shop baked goods, craft items, flowers and spa services, free event, 3200 S. 24th St.
Great Plains Arabian Horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org.
Junior League of Lincoln's Eat, Drink & Support Local Week: Little Black Dress Initiative fundraiser — Multiple locations: noon-9:30 p.m. Panda Express, 1540 Pine Lake Road; also noon-10 p.m. Saro Cider, 1746 N St. Jll.org/project/little-black-dress-initiative.
Mayfest at the LUX and UNL Clay Club sale — noon-3 p.m. Outdoor family event, free, food trucks, live music, handmade Mother's Day gift for $30, must prepay for Mother's Day gift. Luxcenter.org/programs/mayfest-flower-pot-plants.
VFW Post 3606 — 7-10:30 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys Band, 3340 W. A St.
Mother’s Day Weekend Market: Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Celebrate Mother’s Day with Mom, shopping local artists, crafters and small business owners, Center Court, 6100 O St.
Nebraska Ballet Theatre "Dance, A Living History": Pinnacle Bank Arena — 1 p.m. $15, adults; free, kids free and under, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Etix.com/ticket/o/7478/NBTdance.
Nebraska Wesleyan Commencement — 10 a.m. Five family guests per graduate, Abel Stadium, 5000 St. Paul Ave.
"National Bike Challenge": National Bike Month in May — Saturday-Sept. 30. Public is invited to start riding their bikes ten minutes or more and log your ride. Register: Lovetoride.net.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Season Opener" at Lincoln Trap and Skeet — 10 a.m. Saturday. Register on the day of the event, 100 targets available to shoot, last squad out at 3:30 p.m., 4855 N. 48th St. More information: 402-467-2153.
Spring cleanup Arnold Heights neighborhood — 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Family Resource Center, wear appropriate clothing, bring gloves and a bottle of water, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
University of Nebraska Undergraduate Commencement — 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Memorial Stadium, 1 Memorial Stadium Drive.
Women's ride-in bike show at Frontier Harley Davidson — 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Register: 1 p.m. voting and group photo; 1:15 p.m. winner announced, free lunch for participants and volunteers, $5 guests, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Entertainment
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Manuel de la Torre, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
James Arthur Vineyards — 3-6 p.m. Blues Agents, free event, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Rock 'n Joe — 7 p.m. Kimberly Meyer, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rumology — 9 p.m. 16 comedians compete for a $500 prize, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials, $12; 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Matt Geiler at TADA — 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $10, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR) 2:20 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 2:30 p.m., 4:45, 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Mother's Day bird walk at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday. $5, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: Call 402-441-7895.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.