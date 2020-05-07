Calendar, 5-8 Friday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-in movie: "Inside Out" — 8:30 p.m. Friday. Bring your own snacks and beverages, no public restrooms, free, St. Mark's Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, drive to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, follow social distancing, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
1,000 Cranes for Lincoln Healing — noon, Friday. Join in with the Bluestem Montessori Elementary School students, participate by watching origami artist Linda Stephen teach folding an origami paper crane. Facebook.com/events/1561670217315201.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper, zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lied Live concert: April Verch — 7:30 p.m. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Tour De Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime you want, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies at theross.org, see website for prices.
Meetings
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission — 9 a.m. Headquarters, 2200 N. 33rd St., third floor, conference room.
Art openings: Second Friday
Burkholder Gallery — Virtual art show at burkholderproject.com/shows.
Gallery Nine — View artwork in person, by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Origins of thinking, the sketchbook," to view by appointment, call 402-475-1061.
Kiechel Art gallery — Featured artist Wendy Jane Bantam, show extended through May 28, view by appointment, call 402-420-9553.
Sheldon Museum of Art — Visit outdoor sculptures on UNL Campus, 12th and R streets, and East Campus, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
