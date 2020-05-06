Calendar, 5-7 Thursday

Daily events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Members of the public can pick up some grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Caregiver online support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, free, register: 402-486-8546 or go to Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Lincoln Strong: Streaming music festival — 6-8 p.m. Enjoy live music, Thursdays, through May 28, go to: Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — May 6-16. You are invited to Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets. You can walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, join in on activities to get the whole family involved, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.
Mary Riepma Ross Center: 12 movies to livestream — Theross.org, see website for prices.
Growing through grief, all types of loss: Six-week online support group, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. May 14-June 18 free, must register to attend six-week session, call 402-486-8546 or Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
