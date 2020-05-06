You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 5-7 Thursday
View Comments

Calendar, 5-7 Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Daily events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Members of the public can pick up some grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments, new themes each day. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Caregiver online support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, free, register: 402-486-8546 or go to Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can learn about a zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Lincoln Strong: Streaming music festival — 6-8 p.m. Enjoy live music, Thursdays, through May 28, go to: Facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.

TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.

Tails 'N Trails Virtual Pet Walk — May 6-16. You are invited to Capital Humane Society's biggest virtual party for people and pets. You can walk, run, eat, play and have fun with your furry friends, join in on activities to get the whole family involved, $35 per family. Register: Capitalhumanesociety.org.

Mary Riepma Ross Center: 12 movies to livestreamTheross.org, see website for prices.

Register

Growing through grief, all types of loss: Six-week online support group, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. May 14-June 18 free, must register to attend six-week session, call 402-486-8546 or Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar, 5-5 Tuesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Calendar

Calendar 4-29 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News