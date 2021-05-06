Calendar, 5-7 First Friday: Art gallery openings

Events
Comedy Cabaret with Matt Geiler at TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows, Friday-Saturday. $10, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 2121 N. 27th St.
Mother’s Day Market: Gateway Mall — 4-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Celebrate Mother’s Day with Mom shopping local artists, crafters and small business owners, Center Court, 6100 O St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. $5, live band, Wear a mask. 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Stepping On: Building Confidence & Reducing Falls — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays through June 11. $50, Bryan LifePointe members; $75, nonmembers. Learn balance and strength exercises and ways to prevent falling. Designed for age 65 and older who don't have dementia but have fallen in the past year, have a fear of falling and live alone, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
University of Nebraska Graduate Commencement — 4 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Livestream and virtual events
Bryan College of Health Sciences Commencement livestreamed — 5:30 p.m. View: Facebook.com/bryanhealthcollege.
Capital Jazz Society: Rat Pack Jazz livestreamed — 8 p.m. View: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Wojnarowicz" (NR) 4:55 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. Valry Wachter, "Two Journeys," Main Gallery; Richard Markoff, "New Abstracts," Outback Gallery; Susanne Oberg, "My Favorite Things," Skylight Gallery; Patty Ritchie, "The Dunehaven Council" special exhibit, masks required, 719 P St.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "Prism" hand-cut wood prints by Anne Burton, in-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049 for an appointment, 2055 O St.
County-City Art Exhibition — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "The Art of Assemblage: Combining Artifacts & Antiquities," newly created collection of work by Liz Shea-McCoy, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch — 4-6 p.m. Featuring Jude Martindale, new paintings; Julie Childers, new paintings; 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "Flora and Fauna," featuring Jan Lang, new paintings; Meghan Stratman, paper collages, masks required, 124 S. Ninth St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Abstract Design in American Quilts at 50,” free admission; 5:30 p.m. online lecture on World War I quilts by Sue Reich, 1523 N. 33rd St. Facebook.com/internationalquiltmuseum.
Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m. Featuring a variety of works by artists Wendy Jane Bantam, Chad M. Olsen, Dan Howard, Jenny Kruger, Hal Holoun, Francisco Souto, Aaron Holz, Michael Burton, Eddie Dominguez, Ernest Ochsner, first floor; 19th- and 20th-century American Regionalist and Old Master prints, second floor; cash bar available, 1208 O St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — 5-7 p.m. "Spring Show" winners of art showcased in the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs online show in June, masks required, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — noon-8 p.m. "We’ll Know More Tomorrow," by Ryan Crotty and Trey Hill, west gallery; “Requiem," by Roger Bruhn, east gallery; "European Perspectives,” print collection by LPS elementary school students enrolled in the Art Mentor Program, community gallery; 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Lynette Fast, curator; Cindy McClellan, sculpture; Judy Hyland, painting; Deb Goodenberger, pastels; Jerome Dubas, painting and sculpture; Jody Boyer, encaustic; Pam Apley, fabric mosaic; 6-8 p.m. live music with Jumpin' Kate; 7 p.m. Livestream on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Featuring Peggy Alloway, Joni Brown, Kathy Cartier, Shailee Curin, Bob Egan, Sarah O'Brien and Karen Thurlow, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Featuring Faridun Zoda, Russian Train artist, and Maisun Allahiq, impressionist painter; live music with Tony Church, acoustic guitar; estate art, lower level; wear a mask, social distancing required, 1316 N St.
Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Opening day for a joint art venture with Metro Art Gallery & Megan McCollister of the Eric Hancock Agency. 50 works from Metro Gallery and featured artist Julie Childers, abstract painting, 317 S. 12th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Exhibitions: “Person of Interest,” “Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America,” “Sheldon Treasures.” 4-6 p.m. Also view a livestream of “Person of Interest: A Symposium,” 12th and R streets.
Seeking Artists
County-City Gallery — The County-City Building management is seeking two and three-dimensional works by Nebraska artists for the 2021-22 season. Art will be seen on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. The artists will be selected by a jury. Submit 10 images with a thumb drive or a CD, including a list of titles and sizes, to Liz Shea-McCoy, gallery director, 2700 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, 68502, by June 1.
Register
Bird Walk at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday. Must register by Friday to attend, $5, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.