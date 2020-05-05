Calendar, 5/6 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current the updates, due to postponements and cancellations.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave with your meal from the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes each day. Go to Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can view a new keeper and a zoo animal, participate in an on-screen activity. Go to: Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
TADA'S Talent Tonight — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. View a different talent each night. Facebook.com/watch/www.tadatheatre.info.
Virtual Craft Night: Cosmic Prom — 4-7 p.m. Find your favorite prom photos, drive to Cosmic Eye, pick up your free supplies, put your photos on a 4x6 canvas, add your finished creation to the Facebook page comments, most likes wins, Cosmic Eye Brewing, 6800 P St. Facebook.com/events/230350081383426 or 531-500-2739.
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
Register
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13. Women should prepare a brief summary of their business, current goals and best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
