Calendar, 5-6 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Junior League of Lincoln's Eat, Drink & Support Local Week: Little Black Dress Initiative fundraiser — Locations including: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, James Arthur Vineyards Haymarket, 803 Q St. and 4-9 p.m. Misty's, both locations; noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Panda Express Pine Lake; noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Saro Cider, 1746 N St.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Rutabaga's, 1430 O St. Proceeds go toward alleviating poverty. Jll.org/project/little-black-dress-initiative.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — noon, topic is "Together One Lincoln," speaker is Sändra Washington. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tour — 6 p.m. Thursdays in May, Southwest Tour, 13 miles; May 13, Northwest Tour, 12 miles; May 20, Southeast Tour, 15 miles; May 27, Northeast Tour, 16 miles, each tour features a different quadrant of the city, free guided ride, start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.
University of Nebraska Medical Center commencement — 9:30 a.m. Ceremony is in-person and livestreamed, must wear a mask, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Livestream: Unmc.edu.
Entertainment
Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury and Crepes with Chef Emily at Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Crepes; 8 p.m. jazz and swing music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Introduction to meditation & quieting via Zoom — 7-8:30 p.m. Free, must register. Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
South of Downtown Community conversation online — 5:30 p.m. Discussion providing an overview of the recent community development efforts being made from 10th to 17th streets and A to K streets. Facebook.com/events/271538741305721.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime "Camels" at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.