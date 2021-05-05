Calendar, 5-6 Thursday

Tour de Lincoln Bike Ride Tour — 6 p.m. Thursdays in May, Southwest Tour, 13 miles; May 13, Northwest Tour, 12 miles; May 20, Southeast Tour, 15 miles; May 27, Northeast Tour, 16 miles, each tour features a different quadrant of the city, free guided ride, start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, Union Plaza Park, 21st and Q. More details: gptn.org.

University of Nebraska Medical Center commencement — 9:30 a.m. Ceremony is in-person and livestreamed, must wear a mask, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Livestream: Unmc.edu.

Entertainment

Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury and Crepes with Chef Emily at Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Crepes; 8 p.m. jazz and swing music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 136 N. 14th St.

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.