Calendar: 5-5 Wednesday

Events
Big Brothers Big Sisters "Scoops" fundraiser — noon-9 p.m. Purchase ice cream and 20% of proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters, 70th and Van Dorn streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Southeast Community College Commencement at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 6:30 p.m. Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford campuses, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
UNL Art, Art History & Design Undergraduate Capstone event — Noon-8 p.m. Nebraska Union Centennial Ballroom, 14th and R streets.
Entertainment in-person
Bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Mike Zito and his Big Band at the Zoo Bar — 6 p.m. $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Music Bingo at Backswing Brewing — 5-8 p.m. Boom Eatery; 7-9 p.m. music bingo. Free to play, 500 W. South St.
Trivia at Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 701 P St.
Trivia at Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 2840 S. 70th St.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon, Wednesdays, through June 2. Designed for age 50 and up, class will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
Wellness Wednestays Care Partner Summit series for Parkinsons livestreamed — Noon. "Your role in Medications," free event, must register: Parkinson.org/Summit.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Shiva Baby" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "The Truffle Hunters" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — noon, Thursday. Topic is "Together One Lincoln," speaker is Sändra Washington. Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12. Business meeting, speaker Heather Legge, topic is "Lead with Moxie," $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.