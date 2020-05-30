Calendar, 5-31 Sunday

Tour de Cyclist social distancing bike ride — Ride anywhere, anytime, $10, proceeds benefit Lincoln Food Bank. Register: active.com/lincoln-ne/cycling/races/tour-de-cyclist-social-distance-ride-2020.

Movies

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.

Reminder

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.

Register

Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Tickets on sale

Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — Tickets on sale for the Wildlife Walk starting Monday, one-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.

